By Del W. Omony

It’s not yet over until it’s over. News from our reliable sources has it authoritatively that after the massive exposure of the Bobi Wine, David Lewis Rubongaya mishaps at the Kamwokya based National Unity Platform (NUP) political party, a good number of Members of Parliament have shown allegiance to the the party founder Moses Kibalama Nkonge, citing that the duo even never told them about the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

And to make matters worse, Bobi Wine, the party president, Rubongoya, the Secretary General and team illegally swapped the party constitution with a forged one to galvanise their personal interests.

The illegal swapping of the 2004 party constitution has really hit the legislators so much that they no longer have any trust in the people who only mind about themselves other than doing what is always preached about in casual words of the singer now turned politician hence crossing to the less greedy Kibalama who gave Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi a platform thinking his objectives and those of the party he founded 16 years back would be embraced by the younger team to bring about justice and rule of law in the country.

After imploring the regulator, Electoral Commissioner through the letter dated 22/07/2021 seeking to be allowed to form an interim leadership, the Kibalama Camp and their apologists have since embarked on putting up the new NUP secretariat where harmonisation is going to be conducted from rendering the Kamwokya based office not concerned with any party activities.

Kibalama clearly states that the party belongs to all Ugandans who subscribe/resonate with its objectives and aims.

“This is not a matter of who owns the party but rather we need to be objective and respect the rules of the game ” Kibalama asserted, adding that “the issue here is to make people realise servant leadership and show willingness in the manner we do things even before we attain the much creeved for power, but our comrades have exhibited very bad leadership character even when they know very well how they joined the National Unity Platform (NUP) on the 11th/07/2020.”

A case of fraudulent smuggling and swapping of the original party constitution and tempering with party documents has since been opened up at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) at the Crime Intelligence desk where 4 of the senior party officials including the party president Bobi Wine are being investigated.

Watch the space.