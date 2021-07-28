The top management of the ruling National Resistance Movement party secretariat last week held a two-day meeting with the Operation Wealth Creation, OWC team headed by the chief coordinator Gen Caleb Akandwanaho.

The meeting, which took place in Gulu on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st July, 2021, was aimed at sharing the wealth of researched knowledge accumulated by the OWC think tank under the able leadership of Gen Akandwanaho, aka Salim Saleh.

The Secretariat team was led by the Secretary General, Richard Todwong and it included the DSG, Rose Namayanja, the Deputy National Treasurer, Jacqueline Kyatuheire, the Vice Chairman of NRM EC, John Kigyagi, Alisemera, the Director for Mobilisation, Rosemary Seninde, the Director for Legal, Oscar Kihika, the Director for Information, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo and the Ex. Assistant to the SG, Charles Engwau.

The meeting discussed the need for austerity measures that should be taken during the pandemic and the post Covid-19 recovery program. Other areas of concerns were the synergies that can be realised through streamlined operations of government and need to avoid wasteful expenditures and duplication of services.

Todwong appreciated the meeting and pledged cooperation with the OWC due to its rich wealth of researched Knowledge in the areas of governance and service delivery that they have accumulated over a period of time. The Secretariat team pledged to find time to compare notes with the OWC in the process of implementing the party manifesto. They agreed to meet again soon in order to expand the horizon of the issues to be discussed.