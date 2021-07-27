Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng will update the country on the Covid-19 pandemic situation in a televised address on Tuesday.

The address will be aired live on UBC TV.

“The Minister for health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng will give an update on the current #COVID19 situation in the country this Tuesday,27th July at 11am.#UBCUpdates #STAYSAFEUG,”UBC posted.

Aceng’s address comes just four days to the end of the 42-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curtail the surge in the spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

The public will be eager to pointers from the minister’s address to be able to predict what will entail the presidential address slated for later in the week on Saturday.

According to recent periodic updates for the Ministry of Health, commendable achievements have been registered throughout the lockdown about the target of scaling down on the surge in infections. This is widely expected to inform the president’s decision on lifting or extending the lockdown.

Amid the ever-growing anxiety among the public over the matter, President Yoweri Museveni is faced with complex decision-making as experts have variously warned that it could be too early to allow the return to normalcy.