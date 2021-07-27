Police is holding six people for allegedly vandalizing telecom masts.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga says a task team from Special Investigations Division (SID) in close coordination with Police in Katwe and Nakulabye conducted several cordon and search operations in the areas of Katwe Clock Tower and Nabulagala Zone in Nakulabye respectively, following several incidents of vandalism of telecom masts and generators, belonging to American Tower Corporation {ATC}.

The goods vandalised and stolen are valued worth Shs1.8 billion.

“As a result, the task team of investigators conducted several undercover operations, and established places where the generators and capital parts were sold for cash. Subsequently 5 shops were raided and an assortment of stolen parts that included fitter Perkins, air filter holders, cylinder heads, injector pumps, water pumps , AC alternators, injector nozzles etc all valued as goods worth Uganda shillings 600 million,”Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

So far six suspects are to be charged to court.

These include; Namukasa Martha, a 30 year old, a dealer in spares at Katwe and resident of Busabala Kyuma Zone, Makindye Division; Nakazzi Annet, a 54 year old female adult resident of Nabulagala, Nankulabye (Mother to Namukasa) who was keeping the stolen items; Nakiyingi Doreen, who also operates a shop next to Namukasa, where an assortment of exhibits were also recovered.

Others are Kato Hussein a 23 year old male adult, businessman and resident Najjanankumbi, Makindye; Balaba Ibra, a 30 year old boda boda rider resident of Masajja Kibira Zone “A” Makindye Division, and Hussein Atugonza a 31 year old former driver of ATC.

“The suspects are to be charged on 4 counts of malicious damage, theft of telecom equipment under the Communication Act, receiving and retaining property and conspiracy,” Enanga asserted.