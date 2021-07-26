Ugandans on social media have lashed out at Vision Group for rewarding longest newspaper vendor with a bicycle.

Fred Ocheng, one of the longest newspaper vendors in Kampala was recognized for his great work towards promoting and selling Vision Group newspapers which include among others New Vision, Bukedde and Orumuri.

Vision Group, a government owned media outlet is headed by Don Innocent Wanyama.

Ocheng, who is now 67 years old, started selling newspapers at the age of 27 on Kampala Road before moving to Bugolobi, a city suburb.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

“He received a new bicycle as a token of appreciation for his dedication to the company for the last 35 years,” an article in New Vision reads in part.

However, Vision Group’s kind gesture has rubbed netizens the wrong way and they say instead of motivating Ocheng, the media house demotivated him with a cheap gift.

See comments:

Ruhundwa Gafabusa Ronnie Raphael- “Vision group is so mean 😏 all those yrs and giving him a bicycle 🚲 ooohh Uganda.”

Elwanu Phiona- “The audacity of writing an article about it as if its worthied banange let us learn to appreciate rightly n accordingly.”

Kintu Florence- “I was also disappointed by that company giving out a bicycle as a reward to someone who has been their costumer for 35years kyewuunyisa.”

Alfred Matovu- “He should ve burnt it in their presence….balina joogo.”

Joush Gb Muwangazi- “Now a bycicle for what use at 67years?🤷.Maybe for exercise🚴 to remain fit.But there was no need to write a full article praising themselves”beswaziza nyo”😂

Nakaweesa Sharon- “Atleast a motor cycle.Naye banange Newvision mulimba nyoooo.”

Kapyto Alexander Senior- “A bicycle, so he can keep vending,.. Huh.”

Highly Blessed- “Eeeeehhhhh… this is disturbing and sickening . At least they would have given him a fielder Toyota but New vision mwadankana. Wama kakensa followers let’s do what we do best tusonde and buy him a Boda.”

Ntwatwa Daniel- “at first I thought they constructed for him some 4 units of renting houses to enable him retire safe and with dignity kumbe just bicycle; idiotis are so mean!! how is it going to help him to handle his advanced age.”

Kassim Kizito Fatib- “Very bad l saw this man on acertain TV way back in 2019 his dream was to own a house now vision group has rewarded him with a bicycle of 300,000.”

Sharon Ainembabazi- “So for the last 35 years, New Vision has kept this man poor! It means he has been footing from his home for all these years😒

Catherine Kansiime come see.”