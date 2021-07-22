Simon Ssenkaayi, a founder of Ssenkaayi Foundation has utilized the gift of knowledge embedded in him, to change the mindsets of Ugandans through business and motivational talks.

He might not be the richest person in Uganda, but Ssenkaayi has touched the lives of many business people in the country during the Covid-19 pandemic season.

For the last 14 years, Ssenkaayi has utilized his time and gift in speaking to motivate those who have lost hope.

When Covid-19 hit Uganda, the motivational speaker decided to do what he knows best; and thats gving hope to those who badly need it.

At his office in Mengo at Kabaka Njagala, it’s where Ssenkaayi’s Inspiration hub sits. He has acclimatized his potential, life and knowledge to awaken the giants in different people’s lives.

The receptive smiling faces at the wholly arranged office it’s where Ssenkaayi sits, plan before taking his day ideas into the lives of many.

To give hope to many Ugandans during the Covid-19 pandemic season and recess in the entire economy has however not been a bumpy ride for Ssenkaayi.

He reads a lot about business and psychological books and loves making a few friends who are developmental and wields the ability to learn and put what they’ve been taught into practice.

Before he takes off Lubaga Hill to refresh his minds in evening physical exercises and later gift it a hand to bump the learning and gathered knowledge into the lives of people, Ssenkaanyi leaves his working table ready to concur the next day in field.

Those that have hard a blissful time to meet Ssenkaayi in person relishes the time, knowledge and level of expertise Ssenkaayi has in his artistic work.

It is not only in the Covid-19 pandemic season where many have benefitted from the deep knowledge of Ssenkaayi. This has been a work in making that started fourteen years ago.

“He takes the inspirational speaking job as a calling and during the Covid-19 pandemic tyranny, I have personally learnt a lot from him,” shared a soft-spoken Dona Lukyamuzi who is also an enterprising youth in Masaka City.

Wilson Kutamba, a journalist in Masaka City says his life has conversely changed due to Ssenkaayi’s angelic words of wisdom.

“I have loved his concept of speaking ever since I learnt about him. However, I have a second thought that Ssenkaayi can inspire more when he adds the English version in his artistic work,” says Kutamba.

Ssenkaayi was born in November 1985 to Mrs Medius Busingye and Ssalongo Kamya Stephen Kiwanuka, residents of Sseguku-Katale village in Wakiso District.

He attended Sseguku primary school, Hill College and Uganda Martyrs before attaining a Degree in Education and an MBA (Marketing Management & Strategy Major) from Uganda Martyrs University. He also has under his belt more advanced training from Istanbul, Turkey and Dubai.

“There are three things Solomon asked from God; knowledge, wisdom and power when he interfaced with him. I think those are the driving factors that keep me going when I’m at work.” shares Ssenkaayi, 35- years-old married man with children.

Ssenkaayi finished senior six in 2004 and the Germany foundation for World Population (Dsw-Bonita) took him up after noticing his gift in speaking and trained him as a mentor.

He has utilized his work and potential well back home which has made him one of the most influential motivational speakers in Africa.

While exercising his divine gift in public speaking, along the way, Ssenkaayi has had opportunities to work with different organizations such as; Save the Children Uganda, Young Empowered and Health (YEAH), Germany Foundation for World Population and Ministry of Youth- Buganda Kingdom besides his work.

Being an inspirational speaker, Ssenkaayi has attended many International Seminars, workshops and courses in Uganda, Africa, Asia and Europe which has greatly impacted his work.

“We used to do business consultancy work. I could do consultancy work before my mentor there Mr. Silverius Ssewanyana established a business advisory desk that led me connect with Simon Kaggwa Njala of NBS Television and started giving out business tips at radio Akaboozi (Business Clinic),” Ssenkanyi said over his humble and beginning journey with the writer in subsequent meetings held with the writer.

As for speaking and motivation to live his dream Ssenkaayi too has been motivated by Buganda’s premier Charles Peter Mayiga and the Nyendo- Mukungwe Member of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga.

He has spoken to a huge number of students and volumes of people. This has conversely touched the lives of many spiritually and financially.

Majority of Ugandans wakes up every day with a zeal and pumping knowledge to bolster their business after listening to Ssenkaay’s piece of advice.

“Uganda’s education and employment system doesn’t help people find themselves. It only give those credible papers and small money to showcase in their preferred office of work,” shared a calmly Ssenkaayi.

“Personally, I decided to differ and I believe in seeing people who can do something not talking of what they can do,” added Ssenkaayi.

Many business personalities Ssenkaayi has met since then have conversely changed their business prowess.

“Ssenkaayi’s “Manya ky’oli, Manya Omulimu gwo” literally meaning ‘When you know thyself, you have found your work’, a radio show on CBS FM (88.8) every Saturday at 6am has conversely impacted my live,” said Maria Nanduttu dealing in retail business at Zana in Kampala.

“I’ve always been seeing him on TV’s and different Rotary events but Ssenkaayi’s knowledge and expertise makes him a better person. He is a down to earth young man whom I hope impacted my thinking cap on Hotel business during these trying moments and I hope to work with him on a few things in my push to expand my working repertoire,’ said Dr Flugensio Jjuuko the proprietor of Garden Courts Hotel in Masaka City.

He says, the more people see their importance, they become influential, which makes them great as their influence grows which Ssenkaayi has done to impact the business world both in Uganda and abroad.

However, it is not crystal clear that Ssenkaayi has not been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He has faced stiff dilemma in running and maintaining his head and office clean.

“We faced tough times during this covid-19 pandemic. I believe we’ve served our purpose well yet still we need to do more serious business after this rock down. We’re there. Thinking of new things under the guidance of the living God,” Ssenkaanyi pondered.

“Most of the people I interact with consider a degree as a great thing more than a gift or talent. To me, a talent is superior to the degree someone has though if you have both, chances are high for you to have many opportunities. This Covid-19 situation has been a learning curve to me and the people surrounding me,” added Ssenkaayi.