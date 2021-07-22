The Africa Scout Jamboree is happening next week in Uganda.

The event which will run from 29 July to 3rd August, 2021 is the largest regular event organized by the Africa Scout Region and it gathers thousand of young people from all over Africa and the continent at large every after four years.

The 8th Africa Scout Jamboree will be hosted virtually and will be supported by the host NSO Uganda Scout Association. The association will also host the physical events at Kaazi National Scout Camp in Kampala, Uganda.

According to Pablo Bashir of Dream Team Uganda Scouts Association, the Africa Scout Jamboree is an educational event aimed at promoting peace and understanding.

“The Africa Scout Jamboree includes a wide variety of activities and also places great importance on everyday life and interaction on the campsite,”Bashir, a prominent scout in Uganda noted.

Previous editions of the Africa Scout Jamboree have been held in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire in 2016; Bungere, Burundi in 2012; Catembe, Mozambique in 2006; Nairobi, Kenya in 2000; Accra, Ghana in 1994; Kampala, Uganda in 1989 and Shere Hills Jos, Nigeria in 1976.

The 8th Africa Jamboree Virtual Connection will have a variety of activities from 29th July 2021 through to 3rd August 2021, under the theme “Step into Africa’s Tomorrow”.

“The Jamboree is open to Scouts between the age of 14 and 17 years and volunteers above 18 years. The NSOs will register all their international patrols and share the information with the Africa Support Centre by 30th June 2021,” Bashir added.

Bashir’s Dream Team Uganda is the advisory board of the scouts in Uganda comprised of patrons and senior scouts who guide the activities of the scouts.

The Dream Team Uganda was constituted by scouts commissioner General Katumba Wamala and Dr Maggie Kigozi in 2020. It was meant to organise the 2020 scouts jamboree that had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.