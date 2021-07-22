Former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Prof Ephraim Kamuntu has lost a son to Covid-19.

Henry Ruchwere Kamuntu, the Head of Power and Infrastructure at Stanbic Bank Uganda fell sick two weeks ago and he was admitted to a medical facility in Entebbe.

However, the banker’s health deteriorated leading to his transfer to TMR Hospital in Nalya. He was pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

Ruchwere was instrumental in Stanbic Bank’s initiative to finance investors in Uganda’s oil and gas sector amidst growing opposition against fossil fuels including oil and gas in favour of renewable energy.

