It seems Ashburg Katto is no longer wanted in NRM and this is because of the latest events happening to the blogger. From failing to fulfill some of their promises to him, to being beaten by police officers and now the party senior officials don’t want to see or hear from him.

And now the faded blogger has resolved to express his anger against the ruling government and its leaders through social media.

On Monday, Ashburg Katto revealed how he was ignored by Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) boss (name not mentioned) as he tried to present his developmental ideas which he thought would elevate lives of poor Ugandans in case put in practice.

“Operation Wealth Creation should be for all, not just musicians… All I wanted was to revive the local brick layers around the country by providing them with a simple machine that costs less than Gerard Kiweewa’s belt Man shrugging. Friends, I have tried & failed Sleepy face. I choose to drop it,” Ashburg Katto tweeted after being blue ticked several times by the official whom he addressed as ‘Afande’.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

Netizens reacts:

After being treated as unwanted by the NRM, some netizens have advised the former Bobi Wine diehard that he should accept the fact that his role in the ruling party ended during presidential campaigns and now he should move on.

BK. Njagalattaala-“If they cannot listen to purportedly the “BIG FISH”what about me Njagalattaala wabwe,their attention is some where else that’s why were pushing for a better Uganda where every opinions matter…. anyway they will get back to u in 2026,for now kakkana they pulled yr leg.”

Eezy- “Even if I was the one,you can’t just send me a cover page of a business proposal and an idea and expect me to be fully in especially on WhatsApp. To make it worse you are exposing such chats to the public? Show some respect for whichever “afande” you are engaging.”

Zzinga. J- “Because they know you have elements of a snitch, that’s why they are being coy and careful with u. Besides the channels u are using are what make u appear more desperate and Cringe.”

Gerald Baganzi- “All the ideas your putting on table have maybe been presented by technocrats. Do your work as a blogger, ofune kyofuna. Leave technical things to those that have potential. Do exactly what led to your being fished into NRM. Don’t jump over everything.”

Arthur Nuwagaba- “He will understand NRM. He had thought it’s easy. Tell him that elections ended, ajja kukaba! Tanaba.”

Mr. Onapito- “I don’t understand how you expected to pitch a proposal to an institutionalized government program through a WhatsApp text. No matter the content, delivery matters. At least send an email. Also we can’t be in the 21st century encouraging people that brick laying is a good job.”

NUPAddict- “This is a money heist you want to perform. Your always begging,what don’t you create something big your own. Always remember that your not among the people with the 27 guns so you will always eat table droppings.”

Priest- “Isnt this the ka guy who fueled the shutdown of facebook in Uganda. I hear “they(facebook) will know who i am.” n now he is here again.”