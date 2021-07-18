Police in Rukungiri has arrested a woman and her husband for allegedly murdering their nine year old daughter.

The two suspects-Danson Ampumuza (biological father) and Barbra Ninsima (step mother) both residents of Kyeshero village in Buyanja subcounty allegedly beat Mary Nimusiima to death.

It’s alleged that on the 11/07/2021, the step mom assaulted Nimusiima to death when the father was away, but when he came back and was informed about it, they hacked a plan, took the body and dumped it at Kyesero swamp.

Later they disguised as if Nimusiima disappeared and they reported the matter at Marumba police post vide SD 03/13/07/2021.

It was on the 17/07/2021 at around 19:00 hours when her body was discovered by Fabian Asaba and Benson Akandwanaho both male juveniles who had gone to cut papyrus from the same swamp.

They alerted the area chairperson one Justus Kamuhamya who reported to police.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

“On interrogating the two, that’s when it was established that the victim was murdered.Inquiries into the matter are underway,” Maate said.