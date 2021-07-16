The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said a total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 examination centres sat for PLE in 2020 and out of that, 395,855 (53 per cent) were females while 353,957 (47 per cent) were males.

In terms of numbers, 659,910 candidates passed the PLE compared to 617,150 in the previous year. Overall, therefore, more pupils qualify to join the post-primary institutions than the previous year.

Odongo noted that in performance, there was an overall better performance in English and there a slight decrease in performance in maths and the rest have remained the same. He added that girls performed better in English whereas boys emerged better in mathematics, social studies and science.

“Candidature increased by 7.5%. More girls than boys have completed the Primary level. This has been the trend.The children in urban centers perform better than their counterparts in the villages. We have given reasons why but the most outstanding is that there is parents’ involvement in the urban centers,” he said.

“More children have qualified to proceed to post-primary than the previous year.”

Odongo also revealed that at least results of 2,220 pupils have been withheld as a result of malpractice. He said UNEB will give the affected candidates a fair hearing.