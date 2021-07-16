The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) has released the 2020 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results.

While releasing the results on Friday at State House Entebbe, the UNEB Executive Secretary Dan N. Odongo said a total of 749, 761 candidates from 14,300 examination centres sat for PLE in 2020 and out of that, 395,855 (53 per cent) were females while 353,957 (47 per cent) were males.

Odongo noted that in performance, there was an overall better performance in English and there a slight decrease in performance in maths and the rest have remained the same. He added that girls performed better in English whereas boys emerged better in mathematics, social studies and science.

“Candidature increased by 7.5%. More girls than boys have completed the Primary level. This has been the trend.The children in urban centers perform better than their counterparts in the villages. We have given reasons why but the most outstanding is that there is parents’ involvement in the urban centers,” he said.

“More children have qualified to proceed to post-primary than the previous year.”

How to check results via SMS;

Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the UNEB Principal Public Relations Officer says candidates, parents and other interested parties may use the short message service (sms) on mobile telecom networks which will post the results of candidates on their mobile sets instantly.

This can be done by typing PLE <space> Full Index Number of the candidate, eg 003301/368 and send to 6600 on all mobile telecom networks.

Procedure:

To access your results, a user should simply send an SMS from a mobile phone to code number 6600.

User should type ‘PLE’, leave space, type correct candidate index number and then send to 6600.”

The user should then receive his/her examination results or registration details instantly. Each SMS sent to 6600 is charged Shs500.