President Yoweri Museveni has appointed former Lands Minister Beti Namisango Kamya as the new Inspector General of Government (IGG).

Kamya replaces Irene Mugambe Ssali who has been acting as IGG. Justice Mugambe replaced Irene Mulyagonja whose last term ended on 5th July, 2020.

“By the Powers given to me under Article 223(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint: Inspector General of Government – Beti Namisango Kamya,” Museveni said on Thursday.

Kamya will be deputized by Anne Muhairwe.

Museveni also appointedMarriam Wangadya as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission.

“By the Powers given to me under Article 51(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, I hereby, appoint Ms. Marriam Wangadya as Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission.”