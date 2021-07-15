President Yoweri Museveni has reshuffled and appointed Permanent Secretaries.

In the 15 July, 2021 changes, President Museveni appointed State House Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe as the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet.

Nakyobe who replaces John Mitala will be deputized by Deborah Katuramu.

Jane Barekye has been appointed State House Comptroller whereas Dr Kenneth Omona has been retained as Principal Private Secretary to the President.

Alex Kakooza who has been the Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry has been appointed Principal Private Secretary to the Vice President.

Keith Muhakanizi, who has been Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance has been taken to the office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Ramathan Ggoobi, a Senior Lecturer at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) has been appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

See full list: