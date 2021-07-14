Police in Lugazi on Tuesday night arrested 71 people who were found drinking beer in bars, a violation of the Ministry of Health guidelines on the prevention of the spread of Covid-19.

Sezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto says police carried out the operation after a tip off from the local village leaderships in the communities in Lugazi Municipality that small bars and lodges with bars are operating, ushering in people who received or are yet to get the Shs100,000 relief money.

“The Joint operation by sister security agencies started at 8:30PM on Tuesday night in the slum areas of the Municipality,” Butoto said on Wednesday.

“Some of the suspects were ladies found positioned themselves around the bars and lodges.”

Butoto added that two of the police officers sustained injuries during the operation after some of the drunk suspects turned violent and started hurling stones at them. The officers are receiving treatment at Kawolo Hospital.

” There were 10 ladies among those arrested,among them, the bar owner.The suspects will be charged with doing an acts likely to spread an infectious disease.

” We urge all members of the public to remain vigilant, observe the Ministry of Health SOPs and stay safe,while ensuring the safety of everyone elseSecurity agencies shall continue to enforce the guidelines in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic.”