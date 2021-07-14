Renown National Unity Platform (NUP) member Moses Bigirwa has accused President Yoweri Museveni of conniving with a State House operative to take his wife away from him.

In his Facebook post on Thursday, Bigirwa a former Kamuli Municipality Parliamentary contestant said that a State House operative identified as Hamza last year took his wife- a one Kagoya to Museveni where he (President) gave her a life threatening mission to accomplish.

The opposition politician claims Museveni gave Kagoya huge sums of money to finish a mision against him.

“I married this Woman in 2013 we produced two children but last year in March she got a state house Operative MUSIGUZE known as HAMZA who took her to meet President Museveni in State House, she came back home in Gangu Busabala with huge money,” Bigirwa said.

“We disagreed the following day. President Museveni called her at 6am as he was making a follow up on the mission he gave her to accomplish, I was still in the bed I woke up and asked her what’s going on, she replied that it’s her affairs with the President. I took off to kamuli Municipality for fear of anything like poison, she remained with my children but I kept on sending the necessities,” he added.

Bigirwa further disclosed that three weeks back the mother of his children bought a house in Bunga worth Shs600 million where she is currently living with their kids and new husband-Hamza.

” She brought her sister and other unidentified woman plus a military officer to stay in my house because for her, she went to another marriage, I am saying I want my house because my partner moved on. I kept quiet since last year I was distablized, disorganized and psychologically tortured but as a PEOPLE POWER GEN I continued with the struggle.”

Bigirwa also warned President Museveni that he cheated his Parliamentary Elections, connived with his State House operative to take away his wife but one thing he will not accept is for him to take his small house.

” If I’m to die I’m ready,”he exclaimed.

Meanwhile, the property row case between Bigirwa and his embattled wife is already in the hands of Police.