The former Archbishop of Church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali has lost a son.

The deceased is Charles Birungi Ntagali, one of the five children of the Archbishop Emeritus.

Birungi reportedly passed away last night while being rushed to hospital, according to Kabalega Secondary School Old Boys Association.

“Sad to hear about the untimely death of our friend, OB; Charles Birungi Ntagali, son to retired Archbishop Ntagali, who collapsed at midnight on his way to hospital. Commiseration to The Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali Akiiki & family for the loss of your last born,” Kabalega Secondary School Old Boys Association posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

