Following the growth in the size of Parliament, legislators have amended the Rules of Procedure that will see the all members serve on a sectoral and standing committee.

Kira Municipality MP, Hon. Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda moved a motion to suspend Rule 69 to dispense the requirement for five days to have a motion for amendment of the Rules sent to the Rules Committee.

He said that in a meeting of the different party whips to designate Members of Parliament they hit a snag on the requirement of not more than 35 members belonging to Committees yet the number of MPs has increased.

“This is a procedural issue because it even affects the Rules Committee which should be handling this issue. It is therefore, in the interest of everyone that this motion is moved,” he added.

Hon. Medard Seggonna (NUP, Busiro East) said the Rule on membership to sectoral committees of 30 id redundant given the numbers of MPs in the new Parliament. The Government Chief Whip, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa said that he is greatly affected by the rule because he had 47 MPs who were not designated.

“This is a bipartisan resolution that all across the political-divide agreed to because it affects all of us. We seek to have the cap lifted and no limit set to give room for the growth and reduction in numbers of MPs” he added.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

Tayebwa then moved the substantive motion that sought to remove the limits with respect to the membership of standing committees and composition of sectoral Committees. The motion also sought to have each MP belong to a committee and further to allow for equal numbers in each standing or sectoral committee.

In the designations approved by the House, the Budget Committee will be chaired by Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot (NRM, Kachumbala County), Hon Abdu Katuntu to head the Rules Committee, Hon Fox Odoi to chair the Committee on Human Rights and Government Assurance and Implementation Committee will be chaired by Hon. Nambooze Betty (NUP, Mukono Municipality).

Hon Medard Sseggonna will head Public Accounts (Central Government), Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi (NUP, Nakawa Division West) was designated to chair the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises and Hon. Charles Ayume (NRM, Koboko Municipality) will chair the Health Committee.

The Legal and Parliamentary affairs committee will be chaired by Hon. Robinah Rwakojo Gureme (NRM, Gomba West County)

The Defense and Internal Affairs committee will be chaired by Hon. Rosemary Nyakikongoro (NRM, Sheema district woman).