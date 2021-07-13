Eight Ex-Officio Members of Parliament have taken oaths of allegiance at a plenary sitting on Tuesday, 13 July 2021.

The eight were appointed to Cabinet by President Yoweri Museveni and do not represent a constituency.

The Rules of Procedure however dictate that they take oath before assuming their seats in the House and do not have voting rights.

The new sworn-in members include; Kiryowa Kiwanuka, the Attorney General; Evelyn Anite, Minister of State for Finance (Privatisation and Investment); Judith Nabakooba, Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Henry Okello Oryem, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Cooperation) and Alice Kaboyo, Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori region.

The others are Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence; Dr. Sam Mayanja, Minister of State for Lands and Dr. Monica Musenero, Minister in Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Deputy Speaker, Anita Among urged the ministers to always work to uphold the interests of Ugandans, the Constitution and asked the new members to familiarize themselves with the Rules of Procedure of Parliament.