The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi Ongom has revealed that total of 143,642 vulnerable people have already received their Covid-19 relief cash.

A total of 501,107 people are supposed to receive Shs102, 425 each.

Addressing the media in Kampala on Tuesday, Amongi said the number of beneficiaries who have been paid by 10am today represents a per centage of 38.

She said they have already given out Shs14.7 billion.

However, the Minister expressed concern that out of the total records (377,021) submitted to the Ministry, a total of 150,915 records did not pass successful verification against telecom database.

“The failed telephone numbers will be sent back to the cities /Municipalities either for correction or for payment using the PostBank Mobile Facility-to the extent these beneficiaries possess a valid NIN,”Amongi said.

Last Thursday, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja launched the distribution exercise fo the Relief fund to support the vulnerable groups affected by the country’s second lockdown intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Premier launched the Relief fund at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala. She urged the recipients of the aid to use it appropriately and exercise the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures.

“I appeal to the people to use the fund for its intended purpose. You know that COVID-19 is killing us, please continue exercising the SOPs,” Nabbanja said.