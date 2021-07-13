The Uganda Police Force have said they have arrested a one Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe, a second shooter who took part in the assassination attempt of Works and Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

On June 1, assassins attacked Gen Katumba along Kisota Road in Kisaasi before shooting his daughter Brenda Nantongo Katumba and driver Haruna Kayondo dead. The former army chief survived with bullet injuries.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson said Wampa is a former member of Boda Boda 2010, a controversial motor cyclists commercial transport organisation which used to terrorize boda boda riders.

“I wish to inform you, that we have also arrested Huzaifa Wampa alias Kanaabe, a 30-year-old, former member of BODABODA 2010, who was the second shooter being ridden by Walusimbi Kamada alias Mudinka alias Ogema. He was tracked down and arrested on the 12.07.2021 from his hide-out in Kikomeko village, near Kalule Trading Centre, Nakatonya Parish, Nyimbwa Subcounty, in Luwero district. An immediate thorough search was conducted at his known premises, and the motorcycle Bajaj Boxer, red in colour registration number UEO 375D, that was used during the attack was recovered,” Enanga said.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, check out here

” Other relevant exhibits recovered include the hood that he used to cover his head, an assortment of jackets, gloves, warm suits, and another motorcycle, Bajaj red in colour, registration number UDH 888V that was used in the surveillance of their targets.”

The Police mouthpiece further noted that during interrogation, Wampa admitted to participating in a series of planned and highly sophisticated murders and aggravated robberies within the country, that led to the murder of 14 persons, the attempted murder of 3 people and 3 major aggravated robberies.

“These include; the Murder of Major Muhammad Kiguundu and his bodyguard Sgt. Stephen Mukasa in 2016; the late AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi, his bodyguard Cpl. Erau Kenneth and the driver Cpl. Godfrey Mambewa in 2017; the double murder of No.560 SPC Mubiru Hussein and No. 169 SPC Kalungi Moses, and the attempted murder of Hakiza Evarest at Ntake Bakery, Kalerwe; the murder of Frank Anania, Bugembe Amim, Atukuru Jimmy and Abaho Frank at Nansana Cheap Hardware Stores, the murder of Okoth Button at City Supermarket, Mpererwe, and the most recent murder of Nantongo Brenda and Kayondo Haruna, and the attempted assassination of General Edward Katumba Wamala and his body guard Sgt Khalid Kuboit.

“The aggravated robberies linked to the terror group are the Ntake Bakery in Kalerwe where they robbed Ugx 33m, in 2017; Nansana Cheap Stores where they allegedly robbed Ugx 300m, City Supermarket at Mpererwe where they robbed Ugx 2.2m and an additional 4.5m from a mobile money attendant.”

Enanga added that their focus now shifts to tracking down the overall coordinator of the domestic terror cells, a one Sheikh Abu Ubaida Badir Diin Bukenya.

” He has been actively recruiting assailants and reactivating the terror cells. We have widely shared his photos and put out a reward of Ugx 5m, for any one with credible information that can lead to his arrest,” he said.

“The public should know that we are dealing with a very deadly and militant group. In the counter terror operations that we conducted, most of the suspects were violent and confrontational, to the raids made on their hide-outs and during the recovery of the killer weapons, i.e. the two AK47 guns and a pistol and other relevant exhibits, from Nansana, Katooke, Matugga, Maganjo, Namuwongo and Kalule-Bombo. Two of our officers who were seriously injured are still nursing wounds.”

So far Police have five suspects in custody in connection to Gen Katumba Wamala’s shooting. Four other suspects were killed in a course of arresting them.