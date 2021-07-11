Police in Kalaki District, Teso Sub region are holding a 35 year old man for allegedly strangling his nine months old son.

Enyonu William, a resident of Achira village, Ogwolo Sub County in Kalaki is said to have strangled his son, Ebanyu Simon after a domestic quarrel with his wife, Egwero Loyce.

Kalikwani Paul, the Kalaki Resident District Commissioner told this news website that before the grizzly incident, Onyunu was reportedly over heard by his friends swearing to do something very unimaginable should the day close without a notification on his phone for receipt of the Covid-19 vulnerable cash from the Prime Minister’s office.

Kalikwani – the RDC who arrived at the crime scene shortly after the incident said an insanely drunk Onyonu had first engaged in a domestic squabble with his wife before he burst out in tears and subsequently went straight into the bed where the nine months old son was sleeping and strangled him to death.

“In the late evening of Friday, at around 11:50pm while coming from a radio talkshow in Dokolo, I received information of a suspected murder incidence in Achira village, Kaberapira Parish, Ogwolo Sub County where a one Enyonu William aged 35 years and his wife Egwero Loyce aged 26 years are said to have had a misunderstanding over conjugal obligations and out of excessive anger and drunkardness, they ended up strangling their own 5th boy child; Ebayu Simon aged nine months to death,” The RDC narrated.

He was able to arrive at the scene on time and picked the suspect and delivered him at Kalaki Central Police Station where he remains detained awaiting to be arraigned before court.

Kalikwani decried the culture of revenge, domestic violence, recklessness of parents and actions driven by excessive emotions in the area which he says have led to injuries and loss of lives.

“I appeal to the community however to desist from the practices of rigid culture of this area of an eye for an eye,tooth for a tooth and scratch my back and I also scratch yours. I thanked the community members of keeping peace and informing me on time and also controlling themselves against mob justice,” he added.

Kalikwani also called upon the people of Kalaki to return to the old norm of growing enough food and keeping the excess in granaries so when calamities like the pandemic fall, they are not such desperate.

He explains further that the suspect was not even among the people supposed to receive the relief cash since he doesn’t live in any of the only two Town Councils – Otuboi and Kalaki which qualified for the relief bailout.

He pledged to follow up on the matter up to it’s logical conclusion.