Muslims all over the World will celebrate Eid Al Adhuha, the feast of Sacrifice on Tuesday July 20th, 2021.

In his statement issued on Saturday His Eminence Sheikh, Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the 2nd Deputy Mufti of Uganda and Acting Director of Sharia, informed the Country that day of Arafat, which climaxes Haj rituals in the Holy City of Makkah and precedes Eid Prayers, will fall on Monday, July 19th 2021.

This means Eid Adhuha Celebrations shall commence the following day Tuesday July 20th 2021.

“Following the prevailing situation of lockdown as one of the precautionary measures announced by His Execellency President Yoweri Museveni and the Ministry of Health against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, all Mosques shall remained closed and Eid prayers will be held in our respective homes,” read part of the statement read by Sheikh Waiswa.

Sheikh Waiswa urged all financially able Muslims to sacrifice health animals in line with Islamic traditions tracing the noble commitment of Prophet Ibrahim and his son Prophet Ismael as taught by prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He also implored Muslims to utilise Eid Season to intensity prayers to beseech Almighty Allah to bless the souls of their departed loved ones, pray for those who are bedridden due to various ailments and against corona disease that has claimed dozens of lives.

Sheikh Waiswa also requested Muslims to share the spirit of Eid Al Adhuha through donating meat to their relatives, neighbours especially the vulnerable and needy.