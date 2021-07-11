The Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS) has revealed that they have rising cases of middlemen attempting to infiltrate their system.

UDLS took over the issuance of the new computerised driving licences from Face Technogies in March this year.

During the welcome and orientation ceremony of new State Minister for Transport Fred Byamukama held on Friday,Engineer Andrew Kagoda, Project Coordinator at UDLS revealed, “we have rising cases of middlemen attempting to infiltrate/undermine the system.”

Eng Kagoda also noted the Covid-19 pandemic has affected service delivery at the unit; delaying pre-shipment inspections and tests, and implementation of planned activities.

On planned activities at the Driver Licensing facility, Engineer Kagoda said mobile teams programs are going to commence alongside the extension of services to an additional five regions across the country.

On his part Hon. Byamukama said, “some people expected to see a huge and old person to be the minister but surprisingly, it’s the small-young boy in charge. I always tell people that it is not the size nor the age but the brain.”

“Before I became a Minister, I visited Uganda Driver Licencing System and I appreciated their services. I got my driving license in just 18 minutes.”