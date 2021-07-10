The Ntungamo district chairman Mucunguzi Samuel Rwakigoba and district executive have unanimously resolved to suspend study leave requests and recall all the health workers in the district over the increasing cases of COVID-19.

According to Mucunguzi, at least 40 civil servants who are on study leave are supposed to be recalled with immediate effect to help reinforce the labor force where health facilities have been left in the hands of juniors and support staff.

He directed the Ntungamo district deputy chief administrative officer Kiiza Federis to have a crisis meeting to recall all civil servants on study leaves and all workers must report to duty saying that the number of civil servants on study leave who were authorized by the district service commission are only 13 but 27 are on there illegally.

Mucunguzi revealed that starting with this financial year 2021/2022 the district shall not tolerate the kind of study leaves yet some health workers are in Kampala doing their petty jobs and keep on payroll draining the district.

He noted that the health department of Ntungamo is on death bed because there is no medical officer at the station since most of them are on study leave where 30 out of 40 civil servants on study leave are health workers.

This follows the issue raised by the Ntungamo district speaker Twikiriize Nicholas noting that Kitwe HCIV is idle without a senior doctor because all of them went on study leave without identifying another one to carry on the job.

He made remarks recently at the district headquarters while receiving a fully fledged medical Ambulance UBK 668B worth UGX125 M shillings to cater for health emergencies in all 41 health facilities in Ntungamo district donated by the Ntungamo District woman MP Hon Joselyn Kamateneti Bata.

Hon Kamateneti noted that this was in fulfillment of her 2020 campaign pledge after realizing that expectant mothers and children were dying due to lack of transport means to take patients to health facilities especially during COVID-19.

Mucunguzi also promised to address the issue of salary discrepancy where the head of department is at UI salary scale but the one following him/her is at U5 yet one has all academic documents.

Ayebare Margaret Rwebyambu the Mbarara District woman MP tasked the political leaders to fight against corruption and nepotism which are rampant in local government levels if they serve voters diligently.

Rwebyambu noted that leaders are the eyes and accountable to the public and they should be transparent and trustworthy while executing their duties.

When contacted the District health officer Dr Bakamuturaki Richard said following the upsurge in the COVID-19 cases, the department has called all health workers in the district on study leave that are near to come and work.

Dr Bakamuturaki noted that those who say that the health department is on death bed are day dreamers because they did not understand how the system operates.

He urged them to be objective instead of being subjectively and stop sentiments aimed at crippling the health service delivery because we are working in abnormal situations.

Kiiza Federis the district deputy chief administrative officer noted that the district boss should first consult the public standing order act for implementing the suspension saying it may result in courts of law.

At least 30 health workers including the Assistant District health officer Chemisto Beatrice are undergoing study leave since August 2019.