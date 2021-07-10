The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has revealed that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) will be taking up the construction of some road projects in the country.

In a statement issued on Saturday, UNRA said the move is intended to promote local construction capacity.

“Government put in place a framework to ensure that local contractors are developed and can participate in the National road development program. The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets regulations provide for the promotion of local content and requires that entities reserve work for local companies,”UNRA said.

“Pursuant to a presidential directive, the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC)- the commercial arm of UPDF with the objective of building the capacity of NEC to undertake road construction and maintenance projects.”

Commenting about the development, UNRA Executive Director, Allen Kagina said,” This partnership between two government agencies will go a long way in ensuring that government achieves its development objectives whilst building the capacity of the local construction industry.”

Some of the projects NEC will undertake include: the civil works for the rehabilitation of Olwiyo – Pakwach Road (62km) and mechanized maintenance of 124km unpaved roads in the central region including Ngoma – Kyankanzi (15km), Ngoma – Kasozi – Kyamukanda (42km), Luku – Kalangala (31km), and Kalangala – Mbalabana (35km).

A few days ago, President Yoweri Museveni also directed the Ministry of Health and that of Education to use UPDF to implement the construction projects this financial year.

In a July 1 letter to the Ministry of Health and that of Education and Sports, the President said the move will reduce time wasted in procurement processes and save funds.

“This is,therefore, to direct that with effect from the Financial Year 2021/2022, all new construction projects for health facilities and schools must be undertaken by the army construction brigade, as a pilot [project]. This directive will be gradually extended to cover other sectors of government,” Museveni said.

President Museveni said the UPDF has developed capacity and they have saved a lot of money and time by contracting it in several projects.

“I am certain that we can avoid all the delays in implementing government construction projects by utilising the army construction brigade to undertake these works,” he said.