Police in Kisoro has seven people in detention for alleged disobeying the presidential directives and Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The suspects were found conducting illegal prayers in the home of Pastor Peace Nyirahabwe Lydia, 20, of born again ministries.

They were arrested by Kanaba sub county councilor Emmanuel Niyonsaba and police on Thursday at the pastor’s home at Kibande village Muhindura parish Kanaba subcounty Kisoro district.

Others who are arrested include Nyiramahoro Pofia,18,Nyiramukyo Jane 17, Dusengimana Immaculate,18, Ntaringutimana Phiona, 20,Musabimana Sylvia,18,Watukunde Jackline,17.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the development.

“They were doing an act contrary to the MOH guidelines to curb the spread of Covid 19 pandemic. Upon completion of inquiries, they will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly, ” Elly Maate was said.

This case has been registered at Kanaba police station under file numberSD 05/07/2021.