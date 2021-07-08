The handover ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency on Friday, July 9 will be aired live on a video conferencing application – Zoom. According to the event organizers, this is due to the current lockdown caused by COVID-19.

The new Minister Milly Babalanda will receive Instruments of Authority for her new role and briefing on the office operations from her Predecessor, Esther Mbayo on Friday, 9 July. Starting at 10:00 am.

It has however been established that the ceremony will be attended by a handful of guests in observance of the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures[SOPs] to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Below are the Zoom details Provided for the Public to Scientifically follow the event;

“ZOOM LINK

MINISTER IN CHARGE OF THE PRESIDENCY HANDOVER CEREMONY

*Meeting ID* : 891 4361 0464

*Passcode* : 965190

*Date* : Friday, 9th July 2021

*Time* : 10:00am.”