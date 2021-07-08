Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has warned Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to take serious supervision on Covid-19 relief money because it may lead her into trouble.

While speaking on Beat FM on Wednesday, the controversial media consultant said that if Nabbanja continues to keep her face in the media, she will land into trouble because whatever success she registers exposes the crooks within the system and the only way to stop her is to lead her into mistakes using the Covid-19 money relief.

“Nabbanja has the greatest challenge because as far as I know in Museveni’s government, nobody liked the reshuffle he did. Many ministers are occupying ministries they did not want except Nabbanja and Jessica Alupo. Some people thought they would be appointed Prime Minister therefore many of them are disappointed.”

Mirundi added that if Nabbanja is to overcome traps within the system, she must ensure that she gets a good public relations manager to reduce her media appearance.

“Nabbanja came into an office that she had never been in and has never handled something of a national issue so she needs to be keen. The first misfit she made was to give out money (Shs50m) to the Church of Uganda just a few days after she received Ham’s donation of Shs530m. Although she gave in her money, her enemies can use this to tarnish her image. And if she continues to be careless like that, her enemies are going to beat her down leveraging on her mistakes,”the political analyst noted.

“She would have to first ask them because advisers and handlers will help her to know when to talk, what to speak and when to act and not. Prime Minister’s office is a big one position, let her first see her predecessors.”

The Kakumiro Woman Member of Parliament became Uganda’s first female Prime Minister following her appointment by President Yoweri Museveni in June.

She replaced Dr Ruhakana Rugunda. However few days after her appointment the country was put under lockdown and President Museveni assigned her to manage covid-19 relief funds meant to be given to the vulnerable Ugandans, an issue which Mirundi alludes that if she fails to handle properly, she may lose fame and favour before her boss.