State House Communicators have lifted the lid on accusations they have failed to manage the negative social media propaganda on the fake reports involving the health of President Yoweri Museveni.

For nearly a fortnight now, rumors that Museveni is dead or critically ill have been circulating on social media like wildfire. Even when the head of state has on more than twice come out in the public, the architects of the bad publicity have come up with a different version of the story.

Over one week ago, it was reported that the President had been flown to Germany in a very critical condition after contracting COVID19. Others claimed that he had died while in transit to Europe while other sources have erroneously claimed he is home but incapacitated.

State House Speak out

According to Museveni’s trusted communications handler Faruk Kirunda, the rumors are baseless, amateurish, and bad intentioned which deserve absolutely no attention from the President’s handlers.

He further told our reporters that responding to such propaganda would bring victory to its schemers who seem to be looking for nothing but relevancy.

” It’s very clear that these fake propagandists are seeking relevancy and attention. Why else would they then continuously spread the news while aware the president is well and going about his work normally!” Kirunda rhetorically said.

He noted the evil schemers of the propaganda have since resorted to using media platforms abroad to spread the fake news after being defeated locally. This, Kirunda says is intended to cause panic locally, something he says is being managed strategically.

Kirunda further notes that during his campaign last year, President Museveni variously said that his main opponents were still lacking administratively and that they still needed more mentorship and experience before they could be trusted with state duties. This, is being demonstrated through this kind of conduct every other day.

Last night, the Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi’s Twitter Account was cloned and a message passed that the President was to address the nation on the coronavirus situation. Aware the Head of State wouldn’t appear, the authors of the nonauthentic communique knew well that it would reignite a debate on the President’s health.