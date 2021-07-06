Covid-19 has increased need for emergency services including ambulances and intensive care units beds.

The sound of sirens on all major roads to Kampala give an impression Uganda has a number of ambulances. However, the emergency rescue transporters are barely enough making the bid to save lives futile. Uganda has lost people including doctors after failure to find a free ambulance for evacuate them to the nearest better equipped health facility.

In understanding that Covid19 is a race against time and health, one of the hospitals on the frontline of restoring hope in the health sector, Ruth Gaylord hospital Maganjo, has received a brand new ambulance to reinforce the others in its service.

A well-fitted ambulance with lifesaving equipment doesn’t come on a cheap, and the founder of Hope Clinics and Ruth Gaylord hospital, Mr Charles Lugemwa said it was a gift from an American donor organization, Friends of East Africa Foundation of St Paul Minnesota USA. It goes ahead to render meaning to the mission of the hospital as “To provide self-sustaining, affordable and equitable community-based health care services through a dedicated and professional workforce.”

“Today we received a new gift of a brand new ambulance from Friends of East Africa Foundation of St Paul Minnesota USA. We will continue to make healthcare affordable to those in need.” Mr Lugemwa wrote on his Facebook wall on Monday. He shared photographs of staff of the hospital receiving the brand new baby.

The donors who have previously funded several development projects at Ruth Gaylord hospital have ensured health care is affordable for a common person at this hospital.

The people in need of the ambulance van registered as UBK 450C Toyota 4wd just need call: 0701791373 or 0758709161 for emergency services.

Uganda’s Covid19 testing, vaccination and cost of treatment have once again thrown the health sector under the spotlight.

Unfortunately, a good number of people has been left dead and thousands recovering or recovered, but with millions in bills at private hospital.

The public following the outcry of restrained families who have lost their loved ones, have left the country aroused to the glaring shortage or cost of quality health care.

Ruth Gaylord is located 6 miles along Bombo Road behind Total Maganjo. The hospital, according to its website, “was founded and is operated by Hope Medical Clinics Uganda (HMCU), a nonprofit, nongovernment organization founded in 2007 by Charles S. Lugemwa, manager at the Uganda Revenue Authority, and the Rev. Dennis J. Dease, president emeritus of the University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, USA, and president of the Friends of East Africa Foundation ( www.foeafoundation.org ), an American nonprofit organization [501(c)(3)]. Lugemwa is an alumnus of St. Thomas.”

Ruth Gaylord offers affordable health services including: Obstetrics and Gynecology

General Surgery, General Medical Consultancy, Immunizations, Ultrasound, X-ray, Lab Services, Dental Services, Optometric Services, Onsite Pharmacy, Ambulance Services, Mobile Health Clinic.

However, there are also free services including: Children’s Immunizations

Malaria Testing, Optical Services: eye exam & donated glasses, Select surgeries provided by visiting doctors from US.