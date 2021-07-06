Police in Kabale is hunting for a yet to be identified vehicle which knocked dead a 24 year old man.

The victim-Drake Turyahabwa of Kirwa cell Kijuguta ward Northern division Kabale municipality has been a blogger, working with Bakiga TV, an online television.

He was knocked on Monday evening near Highland hotel along Kabale-Kisoro road by a speeding car.

“Police was notified, rushed him to Kabale referral hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Anyone with information that can help get the culprit, should volunteer it to police for action,” Elly Maate,the Kigezi regional police spokesperson said on Tuesday.