State House Health Monitoring Unit is hunting for Francis Baguma for allegedly being behind the supply and administration of suspected fake Covid-19 vaccines to over 800 Ugandans.

The suspect is said to have charged between shs100, 000 to Shs200,000 0er person.

According to Daily Monitor, the victims and undisclosed number of clients from several companies in Kampala Metropolitan Area received the fake Covid-19 jabs last month.

Some of the recipients have since died in the second wave of the pandemic.

Dr Warren Namara, the head of State House Health Monitoring Unit told the local daily that the people who took the fake Covid-19 jabs shouldn’t get worried because there’s a possibility that the fraudsters could have used water they put in stolen bottles.

Dr Namara said that the suspects including a doctor who is currently on a run, duped several people and companies and injected them with fake vaccines between May 15 and June 17.

State House detectives on Tuesday arrested two nurses from Nakawa on accusations of vaccinating people using a suspected fake vaccine.

“The contents of labels of this vaccine are suspected to have either been stolen from somewhere or manufactured from Nasser Road in Kampala but they did not pass the right channels of government. Almost all the vaccines of Covid-19 are 5mls, but this one doesn’t look like 5mls, it’s actually more, the top of the vial is so tempered with and it looks like a fake vaccine,” Dr Namara said.

