The newly appointed UPDF Deputy Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has praised his boss Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for not forsaking him amidst all the public hatred against him.

Gen Elwelu expressed his gratitude on Tuesday while officially taking over his new office from Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who was elevated to CDF.

“I want to give thanks to my President, my Commander in Chief Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for the trust he has always put in me. Even when the world has rejected me, he has never. He has always remained on the path of the truth because he has nothing in him but the spirit of truth and the spirit of truth comes from the Kingdom of heaven and if you don’t have it, you will never understand the secrets of the kingdom of heaven. I want to thank him and I have nothing to pay him but I will always put him in my prayers,” Gen Elwelu said.

He added that Gen Museveni’s existence benefits all Ugandans and the entire black race.

“I pray that God continues to give him a more healthy life to continue helping the black race for we know that there are lions out there waiting to devour the black race but I assure you, they will never for they don’t know what is happening. So your excellency I thank you and may the almighty be with you always and protect you and preserve you for the good of humanity.”

Gen Elwelu is remembered as the commander who led the UPDF troops that overran the palace of Rwenzururu King Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere where at least 153 people, including children, were killed in November 2016.

Although many humanitarian organizations come out and condemned Elwelu’s actions, he has always defended his actions in Kasese alluding that it was a divine role that intended to bring peace to the entire region.

In May this year after swearing in as UPDF representative in the 11th Parliament, he said, “The ICC set me free, what are you talking about. Those were criminals and they deserved death. Kasese is peaceful because of my judgement.”

