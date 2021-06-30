Private health facilities have been in the spotlight for milking desperate Covid-19 situation in the country, however, there is a private clinic that has taken another direction.

While other clinics look at making some bucks from patients testing for Covid-19, Orbit Laboratories in Mukono, have teamed up with the Ministry of Health to carry out free testing at their facilities.

At least 100 people test for Covid-19 since Monday, June 22, the day this facility opened its doors to the public.

Uganda is battling a fierce second Covid-19 wave, which has taken out hundreds of people, with hundreds fighting for their lives in intensive care units, which are only a handful in the country.

It remains that on top of Masking up, sanitizing, and social distancing as standard operating procedures (SoPs) pushed by the government, testing for Covid-19 and early treatment are the best ways to manage the pandemic that has brought down the whole world.

In Uganda, the cost of early virus detection through mass testing has been myth because of exorbitant costs. The standard amount of testing for Covid-19 in a private clinic is around ugx100,000.

During the ongoing lockdown, ugx100,000 is a lot of money a family looks at for feeding on for more than a week. That is why testing is more or less a myth for now.

The government is providing free testing at its health facilities but lack of awareness has failed them.

That is why Orbit Laboratories in Mukono opened with a big bang in Mukono.

The clinic located on Jinja Road between Sombe Supermarket and Unique Garmets opens its doors with free Covid-19 testing. The efforts were well-publicized that many people stopped whatever they were doing to seek free testing for the virus that is sweeping through communities, leaving several dead, many bedridden with huge medical bills and others stuck at home hoping they will recover as many have.

The most dangerous of all – is the group that is already affected but has not tested or sought official treatment – because they don’t know about their status.

It is this group that keeps infecting others unawares.

The reason why Orbit Laboratories, has landed huge, is the relief it gave Mukono residents – both who turned out positive or negative – who got tested free of charge.

“The impediment to testing has been money,” Mary Nakasi, a lady who waited patiently in the tent for her turn, told this website.

Biryeri Proscovia, one of the practitioners at the clinic said they wanted to support the government in extending free testing for Covid19, right now, a big health threat for the country.

She said about 18 people out of every 100 tested, turn out positive.

“However, we give them a prescription to manage their condition because it has been detected early,” Ms Biryeri said.

Orbit Laboratories opened its doors on Monday, June 22. It is a health facility with a state of art dental clinic, laboratory, and scan services.

The facility says in its promotional literature that it caters to family dental needs.

“We focused to improve oral health and hygiene by emphasizing preventative care, because we believe that everyone deserves to enjoy the beauty of a healthy smile,” reads Orbit Dental flyer.

