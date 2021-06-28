The Ministry of Internal Affairs has cancelled/suspended licenses of eight labour export firms for allegedly being involving in human trafficking and violations of the right of their clients.

Agnes Igoye, the Deputy National Coordinator for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons at the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that the affected companies have been stopped from operating with immediate effect.

“Some of these were engaged in forgeries and their licences were not extended. The Ministry of Gender also got complaints from several Ugandans against some of these companies. We ask Ugandans not to use them for labour export because they are no longer licenced,”Igoye said.

Early this month, Ministry of Internal Affairs released a report showing a total of 214 cases of trafficking in persons registered from January to December 2020 compared to the 252 cases in 2019, which indicated a decrease of 15.1 percent.

As of June, 14, a total of 216 recruitment agencies were licensed by the Internal Affairs Ministry.

See firms whose licenses have been revoked:

1.Al-Saud Agency Limited Kibuye, Salama Road Email: info@alsaudagency.com/twahkasa@gmail.com (SUSPENDED

2. Middle East Consultants Limited (Plot 21/31 Tank Hill Road, Muyenga) Tel: 0701 188367, 0392 882374, 0414501177, 0701947532, 0701911233. Email: mugyenyigordon309@gmail.com (SUSPENDED)

4. The Eagles Supervision Limited, Plot 728, Mengo, P.O Box 11799, Kampala, Tel: 0393239175 (SUSPENDED)

5. Forbes Enterprises Limited, P.O Box 10924, Kiwatule, Kampala TEL: 0772486313/0772451533/0788707229/0783301789/0771888732/+97152 6651164 Email: info@forbesenterprises.com (SUSPENDED)

6. Top Notch Recruitment Services (U) Limited (P.O. Box 9415, Kampala Plot 1129, Block 24, Nsibambi Road) Tel: 0781223120, 0200908802 Email: topnotchrecruitmentservices@gmail.com ( LICENSE RENEWAL TERMINATED)

7. Fly International Jobs (u) Ltd, P.o.Box 9415 Namuwongo, Kampala flyinternationaljobs@gmail.com Tel; 0704088686 (LICENSE RENEWAL TERMINATED)

8. Sahara Recruitment Agency Limited P.O. Box 10111 Kampala, Rubaga Division. Tel: 0789748449, 0750194149, 0700616814 Email: sahararecruitmentagency@gmail.com (LICENSE RENEWAL TERMINATED)

