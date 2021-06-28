Former Water Minister Ronald Kibuule has discovered life outside Cabinet after President Yoweri Museveni failed to name him in his June Cabinet reshuffle.

Kibuule is now a proud farmer and he is lucky he has already started enjoying the fruits of his harvest.

The former minister all along had invested in buying land and agriculture.

At the time of his sacking, Mr Kibuule who lost his Mukono North constituency, had embarked on commercial agriculture in Kayunga where he has huge pieces of land.

Sources in Kayunga intimated to this website that the former minister grows green pepper, and by the time he lost his cabinet job, he had already started harvesting.

“Kibuule comes to his farm with one of his wives. They have a lot of land and have used it to grow green pepper which they sell in Nakasero,” said one of the residents in Kayunga who preferred anonymity to speak freely about the matter.

Kibuule lost his Member of Parliament seat in January 2021 to Abdallah Kiwanuka.

Until the June 2021 reshuffle, Kibuule believed he would make it to the cabinet without a constituency. However, President Museveni reappointed Haruna Kasolo, Judith Nabakooba, Vincent Ssempijja, and John C Muyingo among others as ministers despite losing their constituencies.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE