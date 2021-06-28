The First Son of Uganda also Commander of UPDF Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has dispelled rumours that he is dead.

In a Monday tweet, Gen Muhoozi said he learnt from some of his friends that a section of people were busy declaring him dead or very ill from Covid-19.

However, he assured Ugandans that he is very much alive.

“Some friends of mine like @kasujja told me that some enemies were declaring me dead, or very ill from Covid-19. I’m very well. This is the third time in my military career that enemies are claiming I’m dead. The funny thing is every time they do that Almighty God blesses me more,” Gen Muhoozi said on Monday.

Apart from pronouncing Muhoozi dead, some unscrupulous Ugandans over the weekend also claimed that President Yoweri Museveni was seriously ill and that he had been flown to Germany for treatment.

However, the rumour was put to bed when the President presided over a virtual World Health Summit that was held in Munyonyo on Sunday.

