As the country struggles to come to terms with how former Busiro South MP Peter Sematimba sexually feasted on his teenage maid and impregnated her, reports of another politician nearly getting strangled for sleeping with a married woman have erupted in Busoga.

David Zijjan Livingstone , the new Butembe County Member of Parliament in Jinja District was widely reported to have survived death by the hair’s width with reports claiming he was nabbed having sex with a fellow politician’s wife in Mayuge district.

In a voice clip from a news bulletin of Jinja based NBS FM widely being circulated by forces hostile to the politician, it’s alleged that Isaac Owori, a Council Member of Mayuge district nabbed the MP at Betty’s Guest House in Mayuge Town Council with his wife only identified as Winnie.

Owori and other residents allegedly descended on Mr Zijjan, hitting him to the pulp. It’s further reported that after the intervention of the local police, Owori accepted to forgive Zijjan but on condition that he takes Winnie along as wife.

The news attracted mixed reactions from especially Jinja and Busoga in general, it being that Mr Zijjan is not only a political leader but also a church Pastor.

Findings from our investigations

When contacted for a comment on the highly disturbing news reports, MP Zijjan denied ever being in Mayuge on Wednesday as reported. He also claims that he had heard of the existence of someone with names similar to his in Mayuge, something his haters could have exploited to malice him.

This prompted us to carry out further investigations and below is what we found out.

That indeed, there had been such an incident at Betty’s Guest House in Mayuge Town Council on the 23rd of June.

That indeed, Mr Owori Isaac, a Councilor at Mayuge District nabbed his wife only identified as Winnie in a sexual act with a fellow politician.

The person caught in the act with Winnie – Owori’ s wife was David Zijja.

It’s however necessary to note that the Zijja caught in the Mayuge scandal is not the same David Zijjan the MP of Butembe County in Jinja.

Zijja David is the Secretary for Health at the Mayuge District Local Council 5. He also represents Malongo Sub County at the same Council.

The audio in circulation forming the backbone of the malice had been edited by crafty people, removing the information that describes David Zijja of Mayuge as a councilor.

MP Zijjan attributed this negative act to pains caused by the recently concluded speakership elections where everyone seems to be looking for someone to blame. He however called upon all the members to cease hostilities and forge a way forward together as members of ruling party-NRM.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE