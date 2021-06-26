As the world continues to sink into the deeper pains of the COVID-19 pandemic, life is slowly becoming too dangerous as everyone tries to ensure their safety.

A very soul touching incident happened on Friday where a security guard at a banking facility shot at a customer for merely turning up at the bank without a face mask!

Rajesh Kumar Rathore (35), a resident of North Railway Colony in India is the one that was harmed by the guard after a protracted argument. The guard has been identified as Keshav Kumar.

Rajesh, a helper in the telecom department had visited the regional office of Bank of Baroda at Civil Lines on Friday morning.

The guard attempted to deny him entry into the banking hall and an argument ensued.

Kumar shot Rajesh through the left leg. The injured customer was rushed to Hospital where he is continuing his recuperation.

Guard Keshav Kumar has been taken into custody by the police.

Source: NDTV

