Early this week, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, as Commander in Chief of the armed forces made changes in the leadership of the National Army – Uganda People’s Defense Forces [UPDF]

The changes saw General David Muhoozi replaced with General Wilson Mbadi as CDF. General Peter Elweru, formerly Commander of the Land Forces was appointed Deputy CDF whereas Special Forces Command Chief and First Son Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba was chosen to replace Elweru at Land Forces.

The new changes have since reignited a debate on Museveni’s succession, with some people arguing there are plans by Museveni to strategically position his son to grab power in case of any eventualities.

National Unity Platform [NUP] leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also seen as Museveni’s biggest challenger is one of those who have come out to vent out their concern over the new changes, and Muhoozi’s appointment in particular.

Like many others, Bobi Wine says Museveni has a plot at the back of his head to place the army in Gen. Muhoozi’s grip to facilitate a possibility for a forceful power take over where and when circumstances will permit.

This has however not even been the first time the name Muhoozi has been dragged into succession debates even though he has never publicly come out to admit interest in the seat his father has occupied for the last 35years.

Christened ” the Muhoozi project” by former spy chief General David Tinyefunza alias Ssejusa in 2012, claims of a possible future Muhoozi presidency have been gathering momentum.

Even though Muhoozi and his father General Museveni vehemently denied any interest in such a project, the plan proponents such as events promoter Balaamu Barugahara and company have given the rumour more credence.

In 2019, Muhoozi described the links to his future presidency as ” a blessing in disguise” when he laughed at his haters that had crafted the phrase with bad intent but to his surprise, it had attracted enviable significance.

Why then does the name Muhoozi send goosebumps to regime critics?

Respected regime critic General Gregory Mugisha Muntu last year said he saw no problem with Muhoozi running for the Presidency as long as it’s under a leveled ground. He said, this is so because despite being son to the President, he too is a Ugandan with his right to stand for any Office.

This however seems not to be a position held by Muntu’s other counterparts in the opposition.

Like Bobi Wine said, a possible Muhoozi Presidential challenge is seen as an extension of the Museveni administration in Uganda. And looking at how Museveni has ruled for over three decades, and still going, the prospect of a much younger Muhoozi taking over from him is deservingly scaring.

The army factor is also one reason for which to Muhoozi is feared. Whatever the reason, the dominance of the national Army by people from the West is an undisputable fact. A belief that the force is most likely to side with a General of Muhoozi’s accomplishments is a near certainty.

The presence of the structure of the National Resistance Movement [NRM], a party built and kept together by his father is reason enough to believe that in the event of Museveni’s retirement, he is the only other person that can ably command the loyalty of all the members to avert a disintegration that could have given a way for the opposition to share the spoils.

These, and perhaps many other reasons explain why even without throwing a single shot in relation to his rumoured Presidential ambition, his name has already reverberated for and wide. This thus suggests that should Gen Muhoozi indeed opt to challenge for the top office in future, a mouth watering encounter with whoever will be there in the race that time will certainly be a guarantee.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE