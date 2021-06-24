Former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has said President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni should stop lying to Ugandans that he has a pastor in his family because his daughter is unqualified.

While appearing on a local YouTube channel TMO a few days ago, Mirundi said President Museveni always uses the wrong example of his daughter Patience Museveni Rwabwogo while referring to church issues yet she does not qualify to advise him on matters concerning religions.

“Museveni was wrong, can he tell us the theological college his daughter graduated from? If a President gets information from a person who has never gone to a theological college, he has a problem because saying I have a bishop it’s not news because all American presidents have bishops but which theological college did his daughter attend?” Mirundi asked.

“The president made a mistake! When he said he has a bishop, he did not tell us the school where his daughter graduated. Secondly, you can not base on the information given to you by your daughter yet qualified religious leaders are around.”

Last week,while making his presidential address on the situation of Covid-19 in Uganda, President Museveni said that nowadays he is blessed because he has a bishop in his family and she has been helping him with some discussions.

“The good thing is that I have a bishop in my house these days after 150 years of Christianity one of my children became a pastor. I had never had a pastor in my family but I now have my daughter Patience. So last year I discussed with her and said please God is in all places so you don’t need to go to church you can pray from where you are. So why do you expose your people to disease,” Museveni said.

