President Yoweri Museveni is today Thursday expected to preside over the swearing in ceremony of Rebecca Kadaga as the new First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs.

This was revealed by the Senior Presidential Press Secretary Lindah Nabusayi on Wednesday.

“@KagutaMuseveni will tomorrow preside over the swearing in ceremony of the Rt. Hon. Rebbeca Kadaga as the new 1st Deputy Premier and Minister of East Africa Community Affairs at State Lodge Nakasero. Ceremony at midday will be live @ubctvuganda @nbstv @ntvuganda @UrbanTVUganda,”Nabusayi tweeted.

Kadaga who is deputizing the new Premier Robinah Nabbanja is among the 17 newly appointed ministers who failed to take oath of office at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday.

Some of the ministers failed to appear because they are contacts of COVID-19 victims and are in self-isolation, others are undergoing treatment while others had lost relatives among other reasons.

