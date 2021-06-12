Health officials have been cautioned against referring patients to Kampala due to surging cases of Covid-19 infections in the Metropolitan area.

As a result of the President’s ban on inter-district movements which came into effect on Friday 11th, 2021, patients have been flooding different political and administrative offices in their respective districts seeking authorisation to travel to Kampala allegedly for medical emergencies.

These have however been advised to seek medical attention from health facilities within their districts and seek referrals only when it’s unavoidable.

District health officials have also been advised to stick to managing all health emergencies within their respective districts.

According to Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Faruk Kirunda, referrals to the Kampala Metropolitan “red zone” could spark a disaster.

“Political leaders have no mandate to grant travel permissions. This is exclusively a monopoly of medical officers. There is a health facility at every parish, sub-county and district. Let us utilize them as the only way out of this crisis, ” Kirunda said.

