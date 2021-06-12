Residents of Njeru in Buikwe District who had petitioned President Yoweri Museveni to declare the area as part of Jinja for purposes of easy movements to and from work will have to wait longer for an answer as far as Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Kirunda Faruk is concerned.

Following the presidential directive to ban all inter-district travels which came into effect on Friday, the people of Njeru, majority of whom work in Jinja are stuck after security barred them from crossing the Nile bridge to their workplaces.

They had thus sought for the President’s intervention to grant them unconditional inter district travel rights between Jinja and Buikwe. This, the residents argued would allow them access food and other amenities for themselves and families.

In response however, Kirunda said the presidential directive has to be observed by all without any exceptions until when he comes out to pronounce otherwise.

For now, the residents have been asked to follow the directive strictly just like the rest of the country.

Kirunda however admitted that the changes will adversely impact on people’s livelihoods but added that it’s a worthy sacrifice in light of the surge in virus infections.

Kirunda also rallied the public against seeking unnecessary travel permissions to Kampala Metropolitan areas on the pretext of searching for expert medical treatment.

He said the public should make use of both government and private medical facilities in their respective districts to avoid accessing the highly coronavirus- infested city area.

