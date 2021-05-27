The NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has reminded all Ugandans at all levels to resort to their work since election period is done.

Lumumba said Ugandans exercised their right well by choosing their next president, Members of Parliament, district chairpersons and other leaders in elections that were largely won by the National Resistance Movement but said it is now time for them to start work.

“This electoral cycle has now come to an end. I take this opportunity to appeal to Ugandans at large but specifically to those leaders who participated in the electoral process; to now get down to hard work so as to lay a firm and strong foundation for the socio-economic transformation of the country, during this ‘kisanja’,” Lumumba said.

She challenged leaders irrespective of their political affiliation at all levels in the country, to develop mechanisms for conflict resolution; whether through mediation, reconciliation or arbitration in order to promote unity and cohesion in the country.

She added that when a county is purposefully united, the implementation of government programs for socio-economic transformation can easily be done and fast-tracked.

The NRM Secretary General congratulated the new Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon Jacob Oulanyah and his deputy, Rt Hon Anita Among upon election to lead the 11th parliament.

“The election of these two leaders is a reflection of the unity and cohesion within the National Resistance Movement. I thank H.E. the President and National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement; the NRM Central Executive Committee and the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for their role in ensuring the election of the two NRM flag bearers for the positions of Rt.Hon. Speaker and Rt.Hon. Deputy Speaker respectively,” she said.

She reminded the two leaders that they hold the positions in trust and on behalf of their mother party, the NRM and that they should always work to fast- track the NRM manifesto.

Lumumba urged members of the party to desist from making any inflammatory statements in the media about the election that she said might be prejudicial to the unity and cohesion of the party.

On the second wave of covid-19 pandemic, Lumumba appealed to Ugandans, especially the politicians involved in celebrating their victories to do so in strict compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures as guided by the Scientists; so as not to put the people of Uganda at risk of contracting and spreading the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also called upon the general public to continue observing standard operating procedures issued by Ministry of Health.

