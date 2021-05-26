All might not seem well for embattled former Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga after being voted out of the Speakership early this week but there still some retirement benefits to console her.

Under the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) (No.2) Act 2011, benefits for a person who ceases to hold the office of the Speaker or Deputy Speaker are specified and Kadaga thus becomes a beneficiary of the provison.

As a former Speaker, Kadaga will walk home with a monthly pension equal to 60 per cent of the salary of sitting Speaker.

Besides the monthly pension, she will also receive a lumpsum payment on (calculated as a sum equal to one year’s salary paid for each term served in office). This translates into shillings1.68bn for the two terms served as Speaker of 9th and 10th Parliament.

Shw will also receive a four-wheel chauffer driven car (3500-4000cc) for her personal transport. This will be replaced once every after five years for life.

She is also entitled to two security guards for personal security, two domestic servants, free medical care for a retired Speaker and spouse(s) and monthly allowances for utilities of Shs660,000.

