Parliament’s Director of Communications Chris Obore resumed his duties at Parliament on Tuesday after two years of forced leave.

Obore was sent on forced leave in Sepetember 2019 after clashing with the Kadaga administration at Parliament. He was reportedly accused of collaborating with forces that fought the former Speaker with an aim to oust her out of office.

Obora has severally denied the allegations.

Each time he returned to office, he was sent back into a forced leave.

Resultantly, the Surgeant at Arms of Parliament changed the locks at his office, locking him out indefinitely.

He protested his treatment through courts of law, with his lawyers arguing it was illegal for one to be sent on a leave they never applied for but justice never came his way.

However, Obore who enjoys a good relationship with the new Speaker Jacob Oulanyah and her deputy Anitah Among ironed his duty outfits upon knowing Kadaga had fallen and Oulanyah was the man at Parliament, and promptly reported on duty the following day.

” Let the positive energy flow, ” said an equally joyful Oulanyah as he passed by Obore’s office on Tuesday.

Kadaga’s two decade reign at parliament came to an unceremonious end on Monday after she was defeated by her former deputy Oulanyah.

