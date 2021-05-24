Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah has been elected as the new Speaker of Parliament.

Oulanyah who has been the Deputy Speaker for the 10th Parliament will lead the 11th Parliament for the next five years.

The voting process took place at Kololo Independence Grounds on Monday and it was presided over by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Oulanyah, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer will take over from Rebecca Kadaga, who decided to contest as an independent after the party’s Central Executive Committee sidelined her in favour of the former.

He got 310 votes, whereas his closest challenger Kadaga got 197 votes and Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda got only 15 votes.

Oulanyah has been serving as Deputy Speaker in the 9th and 10th Parliament, with Kamuli Woman MP Kadaga as Speaker in both previous parliaments.

