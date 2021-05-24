Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green (ULHGG) has celebrated its 9th anniversary in environmental conservation advocacy.

ULHGG was launched on 24th May, 2012 in Yumbe District with a main aim of pioneering a model that seeks to assign proprietary interest of a green future to our children.

The civil society organisation CEO Joseph Masembe says ,” Exactly 9 years ago on this day, I led a team to Yumbe District in West Nile and we launched Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green . From planting the 1st Fruit tree in Odravu to the last Mango Tree at Karuma the journey has continued. Conferences, School Green campaigns, a Clinate March for kids and the indomitable Green Festival at Kololo. Like St Mother Theresa used to say, ” W can not all do Great things, but we can do small things with Great Love.” Thank you to all the friends, partners, colleagues, the Green team , Green ambassadors and my family! Keep it Green Always.”

About ULHGG:

Uganda’s Little Hands Go Green is a civil society organisation that has for the past few years dedicated time and resources to pioneering a model that seeks to assign proprietary interest of a green future to our children.

They are on a campaign to trek across the whole of Uganda with a legion of children who are taking it upon themselves to plant at least a fruit tree per child. The enthusiasm for the project among the children is very re assuring to say the very least.

To date, they have planted over 250 thousand trees across various districts with still a lot more work to do. To the best of the organisation’s knowledge, they hold the only Green festival in Africa as a part of their sustainable environmental activism and the Festival is highlighted by all children attendees leaving each with a tree seedling to plant.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE